Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

10th Jan, 2022. 11:18 am

Australian state sees deadliest day amid new wave of Omicron pandemic

Covid-19 pandemic

Image: Reuters

SYDNEY, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — Australia’s state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded its deadliest day since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the country in early 2020, with 18 deaths including a child under five.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the child who died at home had “significant underlying health conditions.”

The state recorded 20,293 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8:00 p.m. local time Sunday, slightly dropped from the peak daily increase of over 45,000 on last Saturday.

However, Chant said the number “clearly is an underestimated” as a result of the do-it-yourself rapid antigen tests (RAT), which is currently used as an alternative to the PCR test, still unable to be registered through the government website.

Chant urged people, even if they test positive on a RAT instead of the PCR test, to connect with health services to ensure they are safe for the duration of the disease.

“If you fall into the categories where you are unvaccinated, you are pregnant, you have chronic underlying medical conditions, please don’t delay getting a COVID-19 diagnosis.”

At the same time, the number of hospitalizations and people in intensive care in NSW continued to increase, as 2,030 hospitalizations with 159 people in intensive care 47 of whom require ventilation were recorded on Monday.

Read more: Germany reports 64,340 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to surge

Meanwhile, the state of Queensland delayed the start of the new school year, as the state is still battling hard with the new wave of the pandemic.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state’s 2022 school year will start on Feb. 7, to avoid the predicted Omicron wave peak and to allow more time for children to get vaccinated.

“Delaying the start of school is a common-sense measure which is particularly important for five to 11-year-old who will be eligible to be vaccinated from Jan. 10.”

On Monday, Queensland reported 9,581 new cases, lower from a peak of 18,000 cases recorded on Sunday.  Enditem

 

Read More

2 days ago
Shehzad Roy pays tribute to frontline workers of Coronavirus in his new song: Maula Vey

Shehzad Roy, a singer, and activist is known for using his musical...
3 days ago
Taiwan airport cluster infections rise to 12

TAIPEI, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan reported four new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19...
4 days ago
Hong Kong reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Thursday reported 33...
4 days ago
Germany reports 64,340 new COVID-19 cases as infections continue to surge

BERLIN, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Daily COVID-19 infections in Germany surged by...
4 days ago
Arrest unvaccinated if they go outdoors: Philippines' Duterte

MANILA, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday ordered...
4 days ago
125 air passengers test positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in the northern Indian city

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Indian officials on Thursday said that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Murree
9 mins ago
Army clears roads around snow-bound Murree after deadly blizzard

KULDANA:  Army rescuers have cleared routes around a Pakistan hill town sheltering...
China
12 mins ago
China detects more Omicron cases as cities tighten restrictions

BEIJING: China reported more cases of the highly transmissible Omicron coronavirus variant...
Australian researchers
16 mins ago
Australian researchers find vaccinating children benefits larger populations

SYDNEY - An Australian and Canadian study has found that childhood COVID-19...
16 mins ago
KSE-100 opens bullish today

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse opened on a bullish note as the KSE-100...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600