Xinhua Xinhua

19th Jan, 2022. 11:22 am

Australian states bring forward COVID booster vaccines to cope with surging cases

SYDNEY- Australia’s states of New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria, as the two worst-hit states in the nation’s COVID-19 infections, will bring forward booster vaccinations in response to the surging new cases.

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet said Wednesday the wait time will be cut from four months to three, and the state-run vaccination clinics will begin offering the booster vaccinations at the reduced interval from Friday.

The change means NSW residents who had their second doses three months or more ago will then be eligible to receive their third jab.

“I urge everyone who is eligible to get boosted to do so as soon as possible. This will help to protect our older population as well as vulnerable members of the community,” he said.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said the state’s daily COVID-19 case numbers will go up when school students return.

Australia sees deadliest day amid new wave of COVID-19 spread

Chant said she wanted to see as many people get vaccinated in the next two weeks as possible, to minimize the risk of the return-to-school plan.

On Wednesday, NSW reported 32,297 new infections and 32 deaths, the second day in a row with over 30 deaths. The number of hospitalizations rose to 2,863.

Currently, only 27.8 percent of eligible NSW residents have had their third vaccination doses.

Victoria also cut the interval for booster shots to three months, and take effect immediately. The reduced timeframe means 1.2 million more residents in the state can now increase their immunity before school and work return in full.

The state authorities will also start a walk-up vaccination blitz starting this Friday to encourage residents to get the booster jabs.

“This is a big push. Thousands of appointments are available, walk-in capacity has been expanded, opening hours have been extended, and more vaccinators will be on the floor,” said Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews.

Victoria reported 20,769 new cases and 18 deaths on Wednesday, with hospitalizations rising to 1,173 on Wednesday.

 

