Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 11:59 am

Bangladesh cuts quarantine period, lowers minimum age for booster shots

Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 11:59 am
bangladesh covid

DHAKA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has continued to decline for the fifth consecutive day in Bangladesh, with over 12,000 new cases reported Sunday.

According to figures published by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the country confirmed 12,183 new COVID-19 cases and 34 more deaths on Sunday, which has brought the death toll to 28,363.

The current positivity rate dropped to 28.33 percent in the past 24 hours until 8:00 a.m. local time Sunday, according to the latest official data, taking the total caseload to 1,785,332.

The official data showed that 43,006 samples were tested in the last 24 hours to Sunday morning. The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 1,565,645, including 2,167 new recoveries, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.59 percent and the current recovery rate is 87.69 percent.

Read more: Booster vaccines approved for Australian 16-17 year olds amid battle against COVID-19 outbreaks

On Sunday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said they decided to offer COVID-19 vaccines to everyone over 12 and booster shots to all above 40 years of age.

He said the country has a comparatively low fatality rate from COVID-19 due to the government’s vaccination efforts.

Also on Sunday, DGHS lowered the COVID-19-related quarantine period from 14 to 10 days, considering the current infection rate.

Case counts began to decrease from Wednesday after surging for weeks.

Bangladesh confirmed 16,033 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, nearing the country’s all-time record last year. It recorded its highest daily new cases of 16,230 on July 28 last year and the highest number of 264 deaths from the pandemic on Aug. 5 and again on Aug. 10, 2021.

Read More

51 mins ago
'Inaccurate': Covid vaccine disinfo fuels medical myths

PARIS: Disinformation around Covid vaccines has existed as long as the jabs...
1 hour ago
Vaccines: two centuries of scepticism

PARIS: Wariness and outright hostility to vaccines did not start with Covid-19...
16 hours ago
Iran reports 21,996 new COVID-19 cases, 6,344,179 in total

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Health Ministry on Sunday reported 21,996...
17 hours ago
Kuwait to offer COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5 to 11

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Kuwait will start vaccinating children aged...
20 hours ago
New Zealand reports 103 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 103 new community cases...
20 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 54 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Saturday recorded 54...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

kings
3 mins ago
Here are the reasons why Karachi kings fail to perform well

The 2020 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Karachi Kings, have displayed poor...
chinese covid
10 mins ago
Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland reported 40 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over...
13 mins ago
Resource allocation mechanism under PFC our core demand: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party leader Chairperson Mustafa Kamal said on Monday that...
14 mins ago
Fawad Chaudhry urges political parties to unite for constitutional amendment

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry urged the political parties to...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600