Botswana president tests positive for Covid

AFP News Agency

03rd Jan, 2022. 05:41 pm
GABORONE, Botswana, Jan 3, 2022 (AFP) – President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, which with South Africa was the first country to detect the Omicron variant of coronavirus, is isolating after testing positive for Covid, the government said on Monday.

“The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors,” it said in a statement, adding that the test had been carried out as a matter of routine.


