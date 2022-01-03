Botswana president tests positive for Covid
GABORONE, Botswana, Jan 3, 2022 (AFP) – President Mokgweetsi Masisi of Botswana, which with South Africa was the first country to detect the Omicron variant of coronavirus, is isolating after testing positive for Covid, the government said on Monday.
“The president does not have any symptoms and will continue to receive close medical monitoring by his medical doctors,” it said in a statement, adding that the test had been carried out as a matter of routine.
Also Read
Read More
Sri Lanka reports Omicron case number at 48
COLOMBO, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lanka's health ministry said on Monday...
Pakistan reports 708 new COVID-19 cases
ISLAMABAD, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Sunday reported 708 new COVID-19...
India begins vaccinating teens as Omicron fears rise
NEW DELHI, Jan 3, 2022 (AFP) - India extended Covid vaccinations to...
S.Korea registers 171,673 breakthrough COVID-19 infections
SEOUL, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- South Korea has registered a total of...
New Zealand reports 27 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant
WELLINGTON, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 27 new cases of...