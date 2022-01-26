Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 11:26 am

Brazil registers 487 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 11:26 am
covid brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil registered 487 more deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours as of Tuesday, bringing the pandemic death toll to 623,843, the Health Ministry said.

According to the ministry’s daily pandemic report, tests detected 183,722 new COVID-19 infections in the same period, raising the accumulated caseload to 24,311,317.

The number of new daily cases was the second highest recorded so far, though it did not include new cases in the southeastern state of Espirito Santo.

Read more: Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

Brazil has the world’s third-largest outbreak of COVID-19, with a caseload behind the United States and India.

Despite being one of the global epicenters of the pandemic last year, the mass vaccination program in Brazil considerably reduced the number of infections and deaths, although the arrival of the Omicron variant has caused a recent increase in cases and deaths.

 

Read More

38 mins ago
India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 40 million

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,085,116 on Wednesday, as...
45 mins ago
New Zealand announces 3-phase public health response to COVID-19 Omicron variant

WELLINGTON - The New Zealand government on Wednesday announced a three-phase plan...
1 hour ago
S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases hit record high at 13,012

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of new COVID-19 cases hit a...
1 hour ago
Chinese mainland reports 24 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 24 locally transmitted COVID-19...
2 hours ago
Malaysia reports 4,066 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 4,066 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
19 hours ago
Pfizer-BioNTech begin Omicron vaccine trial: statement

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and BioNTech have begun enrollment for a clinical trial to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

laos covid vaccines
7 mins ago
8th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Laos

VIENTIANE - The eighth batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here...
18 mins ago
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput have whale of a time on a beach

Actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput have been vacationing on a...
south african covid variant
19 mins ago
Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 10.6 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
mongolia covid
30 mins ago
Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 3,080 new local infections of COVID-19 in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement