Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Jan, 2022. 12:16 pm

Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

brazil

Image: File

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil reported 166,539 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the third consecutive day on which the country registered more than 160,000 cases, the National Council of Health Secretaries said Friday.

The new cases have brought the nationwide tally to 23,751,782, it said.

Meanwhile, the country registered 358 deaths in the past day, taking the national death toll to 622,563, it said, adding the released figures did not include those from the state of Ceara.

Brazil registered a mortality rate of 296.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants on Friday, while the incidence rate reached 11,302.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, it said.

Read more: Poland’s COVID-19 infections reach new high as Omicron takes hold

The spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to an increase in cases and deaths in Brazil lately, although mass vaccination in the South American country had considerably reduced the figures in recent months.

According to official data, 162.6 million people in Brazil, or 75.7 percent of the country’s population, have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 148.1 million of them have been fully vaccinated.

Read More

2 days ago
Pakistan confirms 6,808 new COVID-19 cases, 1,345,801 in total

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan confirmed 6,808 new COVID-19 cases over the last 24...
2 days ago
Poland's COVID-19 infections reach new high as Omicron takes hold

WARSAW - Poland reported 30,586 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the highest...
2 days ago
Natural immunity more potent than vaccines during US Delta wave: study

WASHINGTON: During America's last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta...
2 days ago
Chile reports record daily COVID-19 cases with 9,509 infections

SANTIAGO - Chile reported 9,509 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours,...
2 days ago
U.S. logs over 1 mln daily COVID-19 cases again

WASHINGTON - The United States added over 1 million COVID-19 cases again...
2 days ago
India's new COVID-19 infections hit 8-month high, total tally above 38 mln

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,218,773 on Thursday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
Five killed as passenger coach collides with car in Kalat

KALAT: At least five people died as a passenger coach collided with...
india covid
29 mins ago
India reports 337,704 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 38,903,731

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,903,731 on Saturday, as...
Faryal Mehmood's viral dance video
35 mins ago
When Faryal Mehmood’s BOLD dance video went viral

Faryal Mehmood Pakistan’s famous actress, model, and dancer, has stolen the show...
Salman Khan
46 mins ago
Salman Khan, Pragya’s ‘Main Chala’ music video is out now!

Main Chala, a new song video starring Salman Khan and Pragya Jaiswal,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement