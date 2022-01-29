Brazil sees new record daily COVID-19 count

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil saw a new record daily count of 269,968 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 25,034,806, the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS) said Friday.

The previous record was set on Thursday with 228,954 new cases, according to CONASS.

Meanwhile, the total death toll in the country reached 625,884, with 799 deaths registered in the past day, CONASS said.

Brazil registered a mortality rate of 297.8 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, while the incidence rate reached 11,913 per 100,000 inhabitants, it added.

According to official data, as of Thursday, 149.2 million people in Brazil have been fully vaccinated, and 42.9 million have received a booster shot.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, second only to the United States, and the world’s third-largest caseload, following the United States and India.