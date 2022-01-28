Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
28th Jan, 2022. 04:57 pm

Brazil sees record daily COVID-19 cases

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil saw a record daily count of 228,954 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 24,764,838, the National Council of Health Secretaries (CONASS) said Thursday.

The previous record was set on Wednesday with 224,567 new cases, according to CONASS.

Meanwhile, the total death toll in the country reached 625,085, with 672 deaths registered in the past day, CONASS said.

Brazil registered a mortality rate of 297.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants on Thursday, while the incidence rate reached 11,784.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, it added.

According to official data, 148.8 million people in Brazil have been fully vaccinated, and 42 million have received a booster shot.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, second only to the United States, and the world’s third-largest caseload, following the United States and India

