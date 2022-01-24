Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

24th Jan, 2022. 01:50 pm

Cambodia reports zero deaths from COVID-19 for 20 days

cambodia

Image: Reuters

PHNOM PENH – Cambodia had seen zero deaths from the COVID-19 for 20 days straight, the country’s health ministry said in a statement on Monday.

According to the health ministry, the number of confirmed Omicron COVID-19 variant cases in Cambodia has risen to 625 after 40 new infections were detected.

“Among the new cases, 15 were imported and 25 were locally transmitted,” the ministry added.

The southeast Asian country reported the first case of the Omicron variant on Dec. 14, 2021 on a pregnant Cambodian woman returning from African country Ghana.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday said the government allowed all patients infected with the Omicron variant to get treatment at home if they prefer.

Read more: Cambodia’s Omicron cases rise to 332 with 45 new infections

Since the pandemic hit the country in January 2020, Cambodia has logged a total of 121,066 cases, with 3,015 deaths and 117,232 recoveries, according to the health ministry.

So far, Cambodia has administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 14.33 million people, or 89.6 percent of its population.

Most of the vaccines used in the country’s inoculation program are China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
S. Korea reports 7,513 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 7,513 more cases of COVID-19 as of...
3 hours ago
Mongolia registers 2,089 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's health ministry on Monday confirmed 2,089 new COVID-19...
3 hours ago
Lebanon adds 6,381 COVID-19 cases, 865,229 in total

BEIRUT - Lebanon on Sunday registered 6,381 new COVID-19 infections, raising the...
3 hours ago
Turkey registers 65,503 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA - Turkey on Sunday reported 65,503 new COVID-19 cases, raising its...
4 hours ago
Cuba registers 3,508 new cases, five deaths from COVID-19

HAVANA - Cuba reported 3,508 new cases and five more deaths from...
4 hours ago
Lao health authorities urge more people to get vaccinated amid COVID-19 pandemic

VIENTIANE - The COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Laos has achieved good results...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ayesha Omar Pride of Pakistan
9 mins ago
Ayesha Omar bags Pride of Pakistan award for her incredible work

Pakistan's acclaimed actress Ayesha Omar took home the prestigious Pride of Pakistan...
bismah
27 mins ago
Bismah Maroof to lead Pakisyrtan Women’s team at ICC World Cup

Bismah Maroof will lead the Pakistan women's team in the ICC Women's...
Aditya Narayan and wife expecting first baby
27 mins ago
Singer Aditya Narayan & wife expecting first baby

Aditya Narayan, an actor and singer, and his wife Shweta Agarwal are...
oic
29 mins ago
OIC senior officials meet in Jeddah

JEDDAH: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) senior officials meeting preparatory for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement