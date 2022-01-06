Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

06th Jan, 2022. 06:00 pm

Cambodia to donate 3 mln face masks, medical supplies to Myanmar for COVID-19 fight

Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) — Cambodia will provide millions of face masks and a number of medical supplies and equipment to Myanmar to help it fight the COVID-19 pandemic, a health official said on Thursday.

The assistance includes 3 million face masks, 200,000 N95 masks, 100,000 goggles, 30,000 sets of personal protective equipment, 30,000 face shields, 3,000 plastic safety boots, 50 units of ventilator machines, 50 patient monitors and accessories, and 50 units of oxygen concentrators.

“Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will deliver the items to Myanmar during his visit to the country on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8,” Cambodian health ministry’s secretary of state Yok Sambath told reporters.
It will be the third time Cambodia has provided COVID-19 aid to Myanmar.

Hun Sen will leave Phnom Penh on Friday morning for Myanmar, where he will hold a bilateral meeting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, chairman of the State Administration Council of Myanmar.

The two leaders will exchange views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation and the recent developments in the 10-country Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), according to a Cambodian foreign ministry statement.

Cambodia is the rotating chair of ASEAN for 2022.

Hun Sen said Wednesday that his visit is to help solve the political crisis in Myanmar based on a five-point consensus reached at ASEAN’s emergency summit on April 24, 2021 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Also Read

Read More

2 hours ago
Chinese official apologises after woman miscarries outside lockdown hospital

BEIJING, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - A top health official in China's locked-down Xi'an apologised...
2 hours ago
French parliament gives initial nod to vaccine pass after tumult

PARIS, Jan 6, 2022 (AFP) - France's lower house of parliament on Thursday...
5 hours ago
Thailand raises COVID-19 alert amid Omicron surge

BANGKOK, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Thailand's Ministry of Public Health on Thursday...
6 hours ago
Mongolia sees record daily count of COVID-19 cases since mid-November

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia registered 795 new COVID-19 cases...
6 hours ago
China's Henan reports 73 new COVID-19 local infections

ZHENGZHOU, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Henan Province reported 64 new...
6 hours ago
India logs 90,928 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,109,286...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

The U.S. blamed for "politically coercing" multinational companies
2 seconds ago
The U.S. blamed for “politically coercing” multinational companies

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- Using Xinjiang-related issues as an excuse to...
Feroze Khan praises Ahmed Ali Akbar for his stellar performance in Parizaad  
7 mins ago
Feroze Khan praises Ahmed Ali Akbar for his stellar performance in Parizaad  

Parizaad, the blockbuster drama, is indeed the talk of the town these...
8 mins ago
Chef Gordon Ramsey have no plan to hang his coat yet

Gordon Ramsay, the renowned celebrity chef, has stated that he has no...
Shenzhen airport sees robust passenger, cargo throughput in 2021
23 mins ago
Shenzhen airport sees robust passenger, cargo throughput in 2021

The passenger throughput of the airport in Shenzhen, a metropolis in South...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600