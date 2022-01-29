Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

29th Jan, 2022. 03:58 pm

Canada’s COVID-19 cases surpass 3 mln

Xinhua Xinhua

29th Jan, 2022. 03:58 pm
canada covid

OTTAWA – Canada confirmed 8,937 new COVID-19 cases Friday noon, elevating its national caseload to 3,007,264 with 33,489 deaths, CTV reported.

Ontario, the most populous province, reported 5,337 new cases and 68 deaths Friday noon while Quebec, another populous province, confirmed 3,600 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 additional deaths.

There are more than 10,800 people with COVID-19 being treated in the country’s hospitals each day, with over 1,200 patients in the ICU and an average of 168 COVID-19-related deaths reported daily.

The number of people in hospitals with COVID-19 is still at a record high.

At a press conference in Ottawa On Friday, Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said daily case counts, test positivity rates and wastewater surveillance trends show that Canada is now through the worst of the Omicron wave.

As of Jan. 26, the seven-day average case count was over 19,000, a 28 percent drop since the previous week. Caseloads are declining across all age groups.

Read more: Canada’s COVID-19 cases surpass 2.8 mln

The lab positivity rate remains high — 19 percent of all tests are coming back positive — but that figure has been gradually decreasing in recent weeks, which suggests the rate of community spread is slowing down.

While Omicron cases are subsiding, Tam warned of a new “sublineage” of that variant called BA.2 that has been detected in Canada. Over 100 cases of BA.2 have been identified so far.

Tam said it’s too early to say what impact this subvariant could have on Canada’s fight against COVID-19. She said BA.2 could prove to be more transmissible but “it doesn’t seem to lead to any specific increase in hospitalizations or severe outcomes.”

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Chile sees another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered another record number of daily COVID-19 infections, reporting...
3 hours ago
Philippines logs 17,382 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,382 new COVID-19...
3 hours ago
Mongolia adds 2,057 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 2,057 new local...
4 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 10.7 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
5 hours ago
Pakistan adds 7,963 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reported 7,963 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
5 hours ago
India records 235,532 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,858,241 on Saturday as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shehnaaz Gill
3 mins ago
BB finale: Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan tear up after she paid tribute to Sidharth

Shehnaaz Gill, a former Bigg Boss 13 competitor, will pay a very...
Iqra Aziz
20 mins ago
Iqra Aziz expresses displeasure on ‘Javed Iqbal’ ban

Iqra Aziz is furious that authorities have banned her husband Yasir Hussain's...
PSL Points Table 2022
26 mins ago
PSL points table after today matches on, 29th January 2022

Karachi: Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the 3rd match...
Erin Holland
28 mins ago
Erin Holland shares a Sweetest Photo with husband Ben Cutting during PSL 2022

Erin Holland, a Pakistan Super League (PSL) presenter, uploaded a sweet image...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600