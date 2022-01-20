Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

20th Jan, 2022. 11:02 am

Chile reports record daily COVID-19 cases with 9,509 infections

chile covid

People walk on a street in downtown Santiago, Chile. Image: Xinhua

SANTIAGO – Chile reported 9,509 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, a new record number of daily cases, as well as four more deaths, bringing the total caseload to 1,902,657 infections and 39,431 deaths, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The country is facing a resurgence due to the Omicron variant of the virus in the middle of summer and tourism season in the southern hemisphere, with an unprecedented 58,918 active cases.

In its report, the ministry said that cases rose 344 percent in two weeks driven by Omicron transmission, year-end celebrations and increased vacation travel.

Read more: Lao health authorities lifted restrictions on COVID-19

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 12.1 percent nationally and 11.45 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Chilean authorities have indicated that the new wave of infections has not led to an increase in hospitalizations.

The South American country saw a better epidemiological situation for several months, thanks to vaccination against COVID-19, which reached more than 90 percent of the population over 18 years old.

Read More

39 mins ago
New Zealand reports 39 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the...
45 mins ago
S.Korea reports 6,603 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea reported 6,603 more cases of the COVID-19 as...
52 mins ago
Malaysia reports 3,229 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 3,229 new COVID-19 infections...
1 hour ago
Mexico reports record 60,000 daily Covid-19 cases

MEXICO CITY: Mexico's new Covid-19 cases hit a daily record above 60,000...
19 hours ago
Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms ranked from most to least prevalent

Coronavirus Omicron Variant symptoms: According to World Health Organization data, Pakistan is...
20 hours ago
Lao health authorities lifted restrictions on COVID-19

VIENTIANE - Lao health authorities have lifted restrictions on COVID-19 patients discharged...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

us covid
12 mins ago
U.S. logs over 1 mln daily COVID-19 cases again

WASHINGTON - The United States added over 1 million COVID-19 cases again...
Zareen Khan
13 mins ago
Why is Zareen Khan indebted to her godfather Salman Khan?

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan, who began her journey 12 years back in...
India covid-19
22 mins ago
India’s new COVID-19 infections hit 8-month high, total tally above 38 mln

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,218,773 on Thursday, as...
covid-19 booster
29 mins ago
COVID-19 booster shots called to be mandate in Aussie state

SYDNEY - Premier of Australia's Victoria Daniel Andrews on Thursday urged residents...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600