Chile reports record daily COVID-19 cases with 9,509 infections

SANTIAGO – Chile reported 9,509 COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, a new record number of daily cases, as well as four more deaths, bringing the total caseload to 1,902,657 infections and 39,431 deaths, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The country is facing a resurgence due to the Omicron variant of the virus in the middle of summer and tourism season in the southern hemisphere, with an unprecedented 58,918 active cases.

In its report, the ministry said that cases rose 344 percent in two weeks driven by Omicron transmission, year-end celebrations and increased vacation travel.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 12.1 percent nationally and 11.45 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Chilean authorities have indicated that the new wave of infections has not led to an increase in hospitalizations.

The South American country saw a better epidemiological situation for several months, thanks to vaccination against COVID-19, which reached more than 90 percent of the population over 18 years old.