Chile sees another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO – Chile registered another record number of daily COVID-19 infections, reporting 26,727 cases in 24 hours, to reach 2,075,703, amid a resurgence pushed by the Omicron variant of the virus, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

In its daily report, the ministry indicated that there were also 26 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total to 39,620.

Meanwhile, the South American country saw an exponential rise in the number of active cases, with an unprecedented 87,734 recorded.

Read more: Chile sees record 18,446 new COVID-19 cases in a day

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the last day was 19.1 percent nationally, the highest since July 2020, and 20.45 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

The resurgence of cases has not, however, had an impact on the hospital system, according to data from the health ministry.

Epidemiologists project that new infections could reach 40,000 per day in the coming weeks.