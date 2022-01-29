Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

29th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm

Chile sees another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

29th Jan, 2022. 03:48 pm
chile covid

SANTIAGO – Chile registered another record number of daily COVID-19 infections, reporting 26,727 cases in 24 hours, to reach 2,075,703, amid a resurgence pushed by the Omicron variant of the virus, the Ministry of Health said Friday.

In its daily report, the ministry indicated that there were also 26 deaths associated with COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, bringing the total to 39,620.

Meanwhile, the South American country saw an exponential rise in the number of active cases, with an unprecedented 87,734 recorded.

Read more: Chile sees record 18,446 new COVID-19 cases in a day

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the last day was 19.1 percent nationally, the highest since July 2020, and 20.45 percent in the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

The resurgence of cases has not, however, had an impact on the hospital system, according to data from the health ministry.

Epidemiologists project that new infections could reach 40,000 per day in the coming weeks.

Read More

2 hours ago
Pakistan adds 7,963 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has reported 7,963 new COVID-19 cases over the past...
2 hours ago
India records 235,532 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,858,241 on Saturday as...
2 hours ago
New Zealand reports 97 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 97 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
2 hours ago
Brazil sees new record daily COVID-19 count

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil saw a new record daily count of...
3 hours ago
Malaysia reports 5,522 new COVID-19 infections, 12 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 5,522 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
23 hours ago
New Zealand reports 105 new community cases of COVID-19, including 15 Omicron infections

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 105 new COVID-19 cases in the community...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

President Alvi approves commissioning of Sea King Helicopters in Pakistan Navy
1 min ago
President Alvi approves commissioning of Sea King Helicopters in Pakistan Navy

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the commissioning of 10 Qatari...
philippines covid
7 mins ago
Philippines logs 17,382 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,382 new COVID-19...
11 mins ago
Saboor Aly slays in gold & black attire

Actress Saboor Aly attended the cinema premiere of the last episode of...
mongolia covid
13 mins ago
Mongolia adds 2,057 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 2,057 new local...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600