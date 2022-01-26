Chile’s COVID-19 cases top 2 mln

SANTIAGO – Chile surpassed 2 million accumulated cases of COVID-19 after detecting 14,291 new cases in 24 hours, raising the total caseload to 2,001,346, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In its daily pandemic report, the ministry said eight more deaths related to COVID-19 in the same 24 hours brought the death toll to 39,543.

The country currently has 67,018 active cases, a figure on the rise amid the travel and tourism summer season in the Southern Hemisphere, and a resurgence of infections driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

However, hospitalizations have remained stable despite the rise in cases.

The national COVID-19 positivity rate jumped 314 percent in two weeks, reaching 15.82 percent for the 24-hour period. The rate was 13.59 percent for the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Meanwhile, the regions with the highest COVID-19 positivity rates the past week were Tarapaca, Magallanes, Antofagasta, and Arica and Parinacota