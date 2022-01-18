Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

18th Jan, 2022. 09:54 am

China orders overseas mail disinfection over Omicron fears

china

China is battling multiple small outbreaks of the coronavirus. Image: AFP

BEIJING: China’s postal service has ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries and urged the public to reduce orders from overseas after authorities claimed mail could be the source of recent coronavirus outbreaks.

China, where the virus first emerged in late 2019, has stuck to a strict policy of targeting zero Covid cases even as the rest of the world has reopened.

But the country is now battling multiple small outbreaks, including one in Beijing as the capital prepares to host the Winter Olympics.

In recent days, Chinese officials have suggested that some people could have been infected by packages from abroad, including a woman in Beijing whom authorities said had no contact with other infected people but tested positive for a variant similar to those found in North America.

China Post on Monday published a statement ordering workers to disinfect the outer packaging of all international mail “as soon as possible” and requiring employees handling foreign letters and packages to receive booster vaccine shots.

The postal service also asked the public to reduce purchases and deliveries from “countries and regions with a high overseas epidemic risk” and said domestic mail should be handled in different areas to prevent cross-contamination.

The coronavirus is spread through small liquid particles exhaled by infected people.

Read more: China drops plans to sell Olympic tickets as virus cases rise

Both the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control have said the risk of being infected from contaminated surfaces — known as fomite transmission — is low and becomes less likely as time passes.

The CDC has said there is a 99 percent reduction in virus traces left on most surfaces within three days.

But China is not willing to take any risks, even more so ahead of next month’s Winter Olympics.

The country uses strict local lockdowns, mass testing and people tracing health apps to stamp out infections as soon as cases are detected.

Millions have been confined to their homes in multiple cities in recent weeks after cases of both the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants flared.

Recent infections have been detected in areas that receive a high volume of international goods, including in the eastern port city of Tianjin and the southern manufacturing region of Guangdong.

China reported 127 new locally transmitted Covid cases on Tuesday.

Read More

20 hours ago
Lao health official calls for public support for COVID-19 patients

VIENTIANE, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Lao health authorities have called on the...
20 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 10.32 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases...
22 hours ago
Chinese mainland reports 163 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 163...
22 hours ago
China virus cases highest in nearly two years, weeks before Olympics

BEIJING: The number of Covid-19 cases in China reached the highest since...
23 hours ago
S. Korea registers 199,749 breakthrough COVID-19 infections

SEOUL, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- South Korea registered a total of 199,749...
23 hours ago
India reports 258,089 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 37,380,253...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kriti Sanon
4 mins ago
Kriti Sanon breaks silence on unrealistic beauty standards in Bollywood

Kriti Sanon, one of the leading faces in Bollywood, recently reacted to...
Mouni Roy
17 mins ago
Mouni Roy flaunts her svelte figure in latest clicks

Indian actress Mouni Roy enjoys a huge fan following on social media...
SAR to PKR
1 hour ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs46.840 and...
EUR TO PKR
2 hours ago
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates – 18th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR TO PKR was Rs200.740 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600