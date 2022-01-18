Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 11:14 am

Chinese mainland reports 127 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 127 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 102 were reported in Henan, 18 in Tianjin, five in Guangdong, and one each in Beijing and Shaanxi, the commission said.

Read more: Chinese mainland reports 163 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Also reported were 44 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

 

