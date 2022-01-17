Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
17th Jan, 2022. 11:38 am

Chinese mainland reports 163 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

chinese

Image: Representative

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 163 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 80 were reported in Tianjin, 68 in Henan, nine in Guangdong, five in Shaanxi and one in Guangxi, the commission said.

Read more: 90 pct of Chinese people vaccinated against COVID-19

Also reported were 60 new imported cases in 11 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

 

