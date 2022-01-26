Chinese mainland reports 24 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING – The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 24 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Of the new local infections, 14 were reported in Beijing, four in Heilongjiang, two in Xinjiang, and one each in Hebei, Liaoning, Henan, and Guangdong, according to the commission.

Tuesday also saw reports of 20 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.