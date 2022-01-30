Chinese mainland reports 54 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland on Saturday recorded 54 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 17 more than the previous day, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.

Of the new local infections, 20 were reported in Beijing, 19 in Zhejiang, eight in Heilongjiang, four in Tianjin, two in Henan, and one in Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Saturday also saw reports of 27 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland in Shanghai.

No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.