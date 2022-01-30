Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

30th Jan, 2022. 04:01 pm

Chinese mainland reports 54 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua Xinhua

30th Jan, 2022. 04:01 pm
Chinese

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — The Chinese mainland on Saturday recorded 54 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, 17 more than the previous day, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.

Of the new local infections, 20 were reported in Beijing, 19 in Zhejiang, eight in Heilongjiang, four in Tianjin, two in Henan, and one in Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Saturday also saw reports of 27 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland and one suspected case arriving from outside the mainland in Shanghai.
No new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

Read More

24 hours ago
Russia sees over 100,000 daily Covid cases for first time

MOSCOW: Russia reported more than 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first...
1 day ago
Canada's COVID-19 cases surpass 3 mln

OTTAWA - Canada confirmed 8,937 new COVID-19 cases Friday noon, elevating its...
1 day ago
Chile sees another record number of daily COVID-19 cases

SANTIAGO - Chile registered another record number of daily COVID-19 infections, reporting...
1 day ago
Philippines logs 17,382 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA - The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 17,382 new COVID-19...
1 day ago
Mongolia adds 2,057 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia's Health Ministry on Saturday confirmed 2,057 new local...
1 day ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 10.7 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
Bilawal Bhutto says PPP has waged decisive war against puppet government

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said they have already...
Israel
12 mins ago
Israel reports 53,020 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,000 in serious condition

JERUSALEM, (Xinhua) -- Israel reported 53,020 new COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the...
Pakistan reports 7,978 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths
21 mins ago
Pakistan reports 7,978 new COVID-19 cases, 29 more deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported 7,978 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of five civilians in occupied Kashmir
37 mins ago
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of five civilians in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday strongly condemned the reported extra-judicial killing of five...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600