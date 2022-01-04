Congolese president calls for local manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa

04th Jan, 2022.
Congolese president calls for local manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines in Africa

BRAZZAVILLE, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) — The Republic of the Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso on Tuesday called for the international community to support Africa for local manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccines.

“For the well-being of all humanity, the international community should accompany Africa, not only in the acquisition of vaccines but also for the production (of the vaccines) on the continent,” said the Congolese president, on the occasion of a meeting with the diplomatic corps based in the country.

“The recent discovery of the Omicron variant has further increased uncertainties about the end of this pandemic and pushed some countries to resort to the temporary closure of their borders,” he said.

In late December 2021, the Congolese president, who was tested negative, was placed in isolation for having been in contact with some members of his entourage who tested positive for COVID-19.

