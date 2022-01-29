Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
AFP News Agency

29th Jan, 2022. 04:42 pm

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

coronavirus

PARIS: Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis:

Covid deaths soar 

The number of global deaths from Covid-19 soared by a fifth worldwide in the last week to 9,050 per day, according to AFP’s database.

Vaccine mandate accord? 

An accord between rich nations and developing countries on intellectual property waivers for Covid-19 vaccines could be just weeks away, the head of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says.

Merck pill ‘active’ against Omicron 

Merck’s anti-Covid pill remains “active” against the Omicron variant, the US drugmaker says, citing results from six laboratory studies.

Iceland to lift curbs 

Iceland aims to lift all its Covid-19 curbs by mid-March, which would end a three-stage easing plan presented by the government.

US jabs for Bangladesh 

The United States says it has begun shipping another 7.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.

Art Basel Hong Kong fair delayed 

Art Basel postpones its Hong Kong edition to May 27-29 due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city.

 5.6 million dead 

The coronavirus has killed at least 5,635,702 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on Friday.

Read more: Booster vaccines approved for Australian 16-17 year olds amid battle against COVID-19 outbreaks

The US has recorded the most Covid deaths with 878,467, followed by Brazil with 625,085, India on 492,327 and Russia 329,443.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

