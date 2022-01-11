COVID-19 death number in U.S. likely undercounted: expert

LONDON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — The true number of deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States is probably being undercounted — many deaths are not counted because they happen months after infection, according to an insurance company CEO.

“The deaths that are being reported as covid deaths greatly understate the actual death losses among working-age people from the pandemic,” The Guardian quoted Scott Davison, CEO of OneAmerica, as saying.

Deaths from COVID-19 aftermath have been difficult to track, since the virus may no longer be present at the time of death but had weakened organs or created fatal new ailments, the newspaper said.

Meanwhile, an expert predicted that some 5 million Americans could skip work this week with COVID-19, putting strain on business and transport, British newspaper Daily Mail has reported.

Most experts believed the infections will continue to increase in the United States for the next few weeks before the Omicron surge peaks in late January, with Dr. Anthony Fauci saying that the country will likely record more than 1 million cases daily on a regular basis.