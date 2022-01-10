COVID-19 infections rise to 532,167 in Myanmar

YANGON, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) — Myanmar’s COVID-19 infections have risen to 532,167, and the death toll has increased to 19,293 on Monday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

The ministry said the country recorded 105 new confirmed cases and two more deaths over the past 24 hours.

A total of 510,277 recovered COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6.14 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far in the Asian country.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020.