Cuba registers 3,508 new cases, five deaths from COVID-19

HAVANA – Cuba reported 3,508 new cases and five more deaths from COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the total number of infections to 1,022,112 and the death toll to 8,363, the Ministry of Public Health reported Sunday.

The ministry said in its daily report that there are currently 16,531 active cases in the country.

The eastern province of Las Tunas registered the highest number of new cases in the past day, with 437, followed by neighboring Holguin, with 405, and the western province of Artemisa, with 288.

An accelerated mass vaccination program is underway in Cuba, and 9.7 million of the island’s 11.2 million people have been fully vaccinated so far.

In addition, about 4.6 million people have received a booster dose of vaccine.

The immunization program is being carried out using the Cuban-made vaccines Abdala, Soberana-02, and Soberana Plus.