Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

13th Jan, 2022. 12:46 pm

Fiji reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, 3rd wave death toll reaches 24

Fiji

Image: File

SUVA, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Fiji has recorded seven new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 24 since confirmation of the third wave of the pandemic.

Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said on Thursday that five of the new deaths confirmed overnight were fully vaccinated but had pre-existing medical conditions, local media reported.

Of the other two, one was not vaccinated and another had received only one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 417 new COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Health Ministry since Tuesday.

Fiji has registered 58,491 COVID-19 cases and 721 deaths since March 2020. The island nation has been facing the third wave of COVID-19 since the beginning of this year.

Currently, 92.4 percent of the target population in Fiji are fully vaccinated, while 97.9 percent have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Fong said that by January 11, 2022, 39,179 Fijians over the age of 18 have received the booster dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine while 142,240 people are still due to get their booster shot.

Read more: Fiji records 17 deaths as 3rd wave of COVID-19 hits island nation

Fiji now has more than 100,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine in stock and is expecting more doses of the Pfizer vaccine by the middle of this month.

Fiji started its booster dose program in November last year with frontline health and essential service workers and was later opened to everyone aged 18 and over.

 

Read More

49 mins ago
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 36,317,927, over 200,000 cases reported in 24 hours

NEW DELHI, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 36,317,927...
2 hours ago
COVID-19 cases soar in Aussie state as rapid tests come into force

SYDNEY, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Following a government mandate to log positive...
3 hours ago
Hong Kong reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong on Wednesday reported 22...
3 hours ago
Malaysia reports 3,198 new COVID-19 infections, 15 more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported another 3,198 COVID-19 infections...
3 hours ago
New Zealand reports 28 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- New Zealand reported 28 new cases of...
3 hours ago
S.Korea reports 4,167 more COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- South Korea reported 4,167 more cases of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

snow leopard
21 mins ago
Snow leopard faring well after rescue, release into China’s wild

BEIJING - A rescued snow leopard is faring well and can move...
Sana Javed doppelganger
24 mins ago
Sana Javed’s lookalike takes the internet by storm; netizens surprised by resemblance

Pakistani actress Sana Javed, who was recently honoured with a Golden Visa...
lockdown
25 mins ago
Two hospitals in China’s Xi’an closed over lockdown failures

BEIJING: Two hospitals in China's locked-down city of Xi'an, including one that...
tokyo
33 mins ago
Tokyo’s COVID-19 alert raised to 2nd highest level due to Omicron spread

TOKYO, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- The Tokyo metropolitan government on Thursday raised...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600