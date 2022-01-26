France reports new daily record of over 500,000 COVID-19 cases

PARIS – France’s daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a new record on Tuesday after 501,635 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, according to data from the country’s Public Health Agency.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care had fallen by 35 from a day before to 3,741 on Tuesday, but a further 364 deaths had been registered, showed the data. To date, the country has recorded a total of 102,086 deaths related to COVID-19 in hospitals.

The vaccine pass came into effect in France on Monday, and is now mandatory for people over the age of 16 to enter public venues.

Children between the ages of 12 and 15 are not obliged to have the vaccine pass, but must present a health pass, and from Monday can receive the booster vaccine.

Minister of Health Olivier Veran told French news channel LCI on Tuesday that 9 million French citizens could lose the pass if they do not have the booster dose by Feb. 15. As of this date, vaccination is considered complete if the booster dose has been received within 4 months of the second injection.

Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Jan. 20 that certain restrictions would be lifted in February. The wearing of masks outdoors will no longer be required outdoors from Feb. 2, and nightclubs will re-open from Feb. 16.

Also on Tuesday, Portugal reported 57,657 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national tally to 2,312,240 since the start of the pandemic, according to official data.

Portugal’s death toll related to COVID-19 rose by 48 to 19,661. Currently, 2,320 people are hospitalized for complications from COVID-19, including 158 in intensive care.