Here’s why: orange is your skin’s best friend

Oranges are popular all over the world, and just like their name (there is no other word that rhymes with it! ), this fruit has some fantastic cosmetic benefits. Leave your cosmetic concerns at the door and let this fruit work its natural magic on your skin. In this orange season, make it your skin’s best friend with its amazing beauty facts.

Here are the 5 amazing skin benefits of orange:

1. Fighting against breakouts

Orange juice is full of citric acid, which is an amazing ingredient that helps to reduce pimples. Just rubbing some orange juice onto affected areas makes the pimples dry up, leaving you with clear and blemish-free skin. You can also make a face mask by grinding orange peels and applying it on your face. This will not only keep pimples at bay, but will also help to deal with oily skin.

2. Helps in skin lightening

Orange peel powder with curd or milk can be used to make an excellent natural bleach, which can be used regularly to give the skin a sun-kissed glow of freshness. It is a very useful fairness face pack, if you have little time and a special occasion on hand, to look your best. It also helps to lighten dark skin patches and spots.

3. Leaves skin rejuvenated

Orange juice works really well for shrinking open pores. All you need to do is dab on a few drops of orange juice onto the face, and let it be there for about two to three minutes before splashing some cold water and dabbing it off your face. It will leave you with an excellent and refreshed feeling!

4. Scrubs away dead skin

If you dry an orange peel and grind it into a coarse powder, it makes for an excellent face scrub when coupled with fuller’s earth and honey. After using this combination to scrub the face, splash cold water to refresh and rejuvenate your skin. Since orange peels are high in vitamin C, this scrub will not only help you get rid of dead skin cells, but also reduce skin blemishes.

5. Gets rid of dandruff

Orange peel juice can be used on the scalp to control dandruff. Adding orange juice concentrate to coconut oil makes for a great hair turban therapy oil that will help to reduce your dandruff problem. Grind the peel and use it on scalp to remove dandruff and cleanse the scalp as well. The alternative use is boiling the orange peels in water and filter the liquid next day to use it as a hair rinser. It will remove dandruff and help you get shining hair.