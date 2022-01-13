Hong Kong reports 22 new COVID-19 cases

HONG KONG, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) — Hong Kong on Wednesday reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of cases tested positive to 13,002, data from the Center for Health Protection showed.

The newly reported cases consist of 17 imported cases, four epidemiologically linked with imported cases and one with an unknown source.

Read more: Hong Kong reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Since the launch of a mass inoculation program in February 2021, more than 5.06 million people, or 75 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 4.7 million, or 69.9 percent of the eligible population, have taken two doses.

Meanwhile, 584,913 people in Hong Kong have taken a booster shot as of Wednesday.