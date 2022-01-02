‘If our masses strictly follow SOPs we can defeat Omicron’ ; Health expert Dr Sardar Al-Fareed Zafar discusses measures against Covid and prevention of kidney diseases

Professor Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar is one of the leading doctors of the city, particularly in the field of gynaecology and in vitro fertilization.

He also has extensive administrative experience in Punjab, especially Lahore, because of the measures he has been taking after assuming the charge of principal Postgraduate Medical Institute and Lahore General Hospital.

Dr Zafar has contributed to the government’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as official efforts to curtail the rising number of dengue patients or cure kidney patients. This week Bol News spoke to him about some of the measures he is taking at Lahore General Hospital for the betterment of patients.

What measures is your hospital taking against the Omicron variant of Covid-19?

Our Central Research Lab at Lahore General Hospital will continue providing free of cost Omicron diagnostic facility (tests) and a same-day report will also be provided which will be helpful to the patients. I must commend the professional dedication and hard work of the staff of CRL. Covid-19 is a highly contagious virus which can be transmitted to another person immediately but the staff of CRL did not care about their own lives and continued their services in all circumstances. People should once again strictly adhere to the SOPs to protect themselves from this deadly disease.

My advice to the people would be that even if you [have] taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, do not forget to get the booster dose and especially people who [are] already suffering from other diseases or are aged [must] take special precautions in the regard to keep themselves and their loved ones safe. Being responsible citizens of Lahore it is now the responsibility of the masses to wear face masks, follow social distancing, avoid going to crowded places and avoid touching each other. I am quite hopeful that if our masses strictly follow the standard operating procedures we would be able to defeat Omicron in Pakistan.

How many tests of Covid-19 [have been] conducted in Lahore General Hospital so far?

Till date more than 137,600 tests of Covid-19 have been carried out free of cost in Lahore General Hospital and now an Omicron testing facility has also been initiated. [Millions] would have to be spent by the people on such a number of Covid-19 tests in private labs while not even a single penny has been charged by LGH according to the Punjab health policy.

Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government has introduced health cards for the masses in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. What are your thoughts about this initiative?

Well, I must say that the PTI government deserves a standing ovation for this Naya Pakistan Health Card. [It] will directly benefit 30 million families of Punjab. Through this card they will get free treatment of up to Rs1m. It won’t be wrong if I say that the health card is the best gift for the new year 2022 by the prime minister to the people of Pakistan. It is commendable because this … initiative will bring better healthcare facilities for the common people who are finding it difficult to make ends meet. I am happy that now none of my patients at Lahore General Hospital and other parts of Punjab will have to pay heavy charges at the hospital as this initiative will ensure that the rich and the poor have equal access to quality medical services in public and private hospitals.

Let me recall that unfortunately, in the past poor masses could not even think of getting treatment in private hospitals but now with the issuance of [the] health card … their issues will be significantly reduced. I am urging my patients and people of Lahore to ensure proper and timely use of health card system and take full advantage of this facility provided by the government.

Your father Dr Muhammad Hayat Zafar was one of the best doctors Pakistan has produced. He was also the first vice chancellor of University of Health Sciences. Recently his 17th death anniversary was observed on December 27. What are your thoughts?

Well, he was a loving father, caring husband and thorough professional and a great son of the soil. My … father Professor Muhammad Hayat Zafar served as president of the College of Physicians and Surgeons, chairman Board of Management and principal of Nishtar Medical College. Let me share that he was one of the close and trusted associates of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Dr Zafar also rendered unforgettable services in the Pakistan movement.

In recognition of his professional services, the Punjab government also appointed him as chairman Service Committee Multan. Dr Zafar fulfilled his responsibilities in an efficient manner. The roads of Multan, Kabirwala and the auditorium of Nishtar Medical College and the hall of PMDC are named after him.

There is an alarming rise in kidney diseases. What measures Lahore General Hospital is taking for curing and helping kidney patients?

You are absolutely right the increasing rate of kidney diseases in Pakistan and especially in Lahore is a matter of grave concern. Thousands of precious lives are lost every year because of kidney failure. It is the need of the hour that there should be timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and awareness among the masses about this. The medical experts need to focus on effective strategies and medical research for prevention of kidney diseases as dialysis is not a permanent cure for such patients and increasing numbers of dialysis patients also decreases resources.

Since January this year we conducted more than 17,000 dialysis free of cost at the Lahore General Hospital’s Dialysis Centre for which the provincial government provides Rs39.2m and 36 machines are working to conduct dialysis. We have also set up separate dialysis machines for patients with hepatitis and infectious diseases so that other patients are not affected. On average 60 to 70 dialysis are performed daily in LGH while the number of dialysis patients is increasing day by day.

As far as permanent treatment of such patients is concerned, that is kidney transplantation for which it is necessary to promote the culture of organ donation as well as create awareness among the masses so that they can voluntarily donate kidneys to their loved ones or the ones suffering from this disease. The kidney specialists and research have proved that a person can lead a normal life even with a single kidney, so there is no risk to the life of a person who donates a kidney to needy patients.