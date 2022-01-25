India logs 255,874 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 39,799,202

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 39,799,202 on Tuesday, as 255,874 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

This is the first time after five consecutive days when less than 300,000 new cases were registered in a day across India.

Besides, 614 deaths are reported due to the pandemic since Monday morning, taking the total death toll to 490,462.

Read more: India reports 306,064 new COVID-19 cases

Nationwide, 2,236,842 active COVID-19 cases are reported, despite a fall of 12,493 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the first occasion after 27 consecutive days when the number of active cases per day fell in the country.

A total of 37,071,898 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 267,753 were discharged during the past 24 hours.