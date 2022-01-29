Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

29th Jan, 2022. 01:56 pm

India records 235,532 new COVID-19 cases

india covid

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 40,858,241 on Saturday as 235,532 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 871 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 493,198.

There are still 2,004,333 active COVID-19 cases in the country despite a fall of 101,278 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the fifth consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 38,360,710 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 335,939 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

 

