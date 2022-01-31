Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

31st Jan, 2022. 11:43 am

India reports 209,918 new COVID-19 cases

india covid

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 41,302,440 on Monday, as 209,918 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, according to the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, as many as 959 deaths were recorded since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 495,050.

Currently there are 1,831,268 active cases in the country with a decrease of 53,669 during the period. This was the seventh consecutive day when the number of active cases declined in the country.

A total of 38,976,122 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 262,628 new recoveries.  Enditem

