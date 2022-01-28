India reports 251,209 new COVID-19 cases, 40,622,709 in total

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 40,622,709 on Friday with 251,209 new confirmed cases registered during the past 24 hours, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

Besides, 627 deaths reported due to the pandemic since Thursday morning took the total death toll to 492,327.

There are currently 2,105,611 active COVID-19 cases in the South Asian country despite a fall of 96,861 active cases during the past 24 hours. This was the fourth consecutive day seeing the number of active cases decline in India.

A total of 38,024,771 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far in India, out of which 347,443 were discharged during the past 24 hours.