17th Jan, 2022. 11:08 am

India reports 258,089 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 37,380,253 on Monday, as 258,089 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the health ministry’s latest data.

This is the fifth consecutive day when more than 200,000 daily new cases were registered in the country.

Besides, as many as 385 deaths due to the pandemic since Sunday morning took the total death toll to 486,451.

There are still 1,656,341 active COVID-19 cases in India. A total of 35,237,461 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 151,740 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India’s Omicron tally has reached 8,209, as an increase of 6.02 percent was seen since Sunday. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi.

 

