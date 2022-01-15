Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

15th Jan, 2022. 01:31 pm

India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,850,962

india

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 36,850,962 on Saturday as 268,833 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

This is the third consecutive day when more than 200,000 daily cases were registered.

Besides, as many as 402 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 485,752.

Read more: India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 36,317,927, over 200,000 cases reported in 24 hours

There are still 1,417,820 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 145,747 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the 18th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,947,390 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 122,684 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron tally has reached 6,041, with an increase of 5.01 percent was seen since Friday. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi.

 

Read More

40 mins ago
Omicron spreads to southern China city bordering Macau

BEIJING: The southern Chinese city of Zhuhai suspended public bus routes on...
15 hours ago
Indonesia reports 850 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

JAKARTA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Indonesia on Friday confirmed 850 new COVID-19...
17 hours ago
Aussie researchers join the support of new drugs battling COVID-19

SYDNEY, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- Several new drugs to treat COVID-19 patients...
20 hours ago
Lee Tae have been transferred to public service division due to his deteriorating health

Lee Tae-min's mental health deteriorated during his mandatory military service in South...
21 hours ago
PM infected with COVID-19 as Omicron wave sweeps Sweden

STOCKHOLM - Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has tested positive for COVID-19,...
21 hours ago
Israel adds 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, tally tops 1.7 mln

JERUSALEM - Israel on Friday reported 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

cambodia
10 mins ago
Cambodia’s Omicron cases rise to 332 with 45 new infections

PHNOM PENH, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed Omicron cases...
12 mins ago
Sindh decides to continue educational activities amid rising Covid cases

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided not to close educational institutes despite...
Mongolia
19 mins ago
Mongolia logs 2,347 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia has recorded 2,347 new COVID-19...
pakistan
30 mins ago
Pakistan adds 4,286 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan added 4,286 new COVID-19 cases over...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600