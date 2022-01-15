India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,850,962

NEW DELHI, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 36,850,962 on Saturday as 268,833 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

This is the third consecutive day when more than 200,000 daily cases were registered.

Besides, as many as 402 deaths due to the pandemic since Friday morning took the total death toll to 485,752.

There are still 1,417,820 active COVID-19 cases in the country with a rise of 145,747 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the 18th consecutive day when the number of active cases rose in the country.

A total of 34,947,390 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals so far, out of which 122,684 were discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron tally has reached 6,041, with an increase of 5.01 percent was seen since Friday. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi.