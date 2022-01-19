Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

19th Jan, 2022. 10:58 am

India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 37,901,241

India COVID-19

NEW DELHI- India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 37,901,241 on Wednesday, including 282,970 new confirmed cases registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

This is the seventh consecutive day when more than 200,000 daily new cases are registered in India this year.

Besides, 441 deaths from the pandemic recorded since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 487,202.

There are currently 1,831,000 active COVID-19 cases recorded in the country, an increase of 94,372 in the past 24 hours.

Read more: India reports 238,018 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 35,583,039 COVID-19 patients have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals, including 188,157 discharged during the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India’s Omicron tally has reached 8,961. Most of the cases with the highly transmissible Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, and the capital region of Delhi.

 

