India’s COVID-19 tally surpasses 40 million

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 40,085,116 on Wednesday, as 285,914 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the South Asian country, according to the federal health ministry’s latest data.

Meanwhile, 665 deaths due to the pandemic reported since Tuesday morning took the total death toll to 491,127.

There are currently 2,223,018 active COVID-19 cases in the country after a fall of 13,824 active cases during the past 24 hours.

A total of 37,370,971 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far in India, including 299,073 new recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours.