Xinhua Xinhua

20th Jan, 2022. 10:40 am

India’s new COVID-19 infections hit 8-month high, total tally above 38 mln

India covid-19

Image: Reuters

NEW DELHI – India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 38,218,773 on Thursday, as 317,532 new cases were registered during the past 24 hours across the country, showed the federal health ministry’s latest data.

This is the seventh consecutive day when more than 200,000 new cases and the first day when over 300,000 new cases were registered in a day in the country in more than eight months.

Besides, as many as 491 deaths were recorded since Wednesday morning, taking the death toll to 487,693.

Currently there are 1,924,051 active cases in the country with an increase of 93,051 during the period. This is the 23rd consecutive day when the number of active cases rose amid the third wave in the country.

Read more: India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 37,901,241

A total of 35,807,029 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, with 223,990 new recoveries.

Meanwhile, the country’s Omicron tally has reached 9,287, as an increase of 3.63 percent was seen since Wednesday. Most of the Omicron cases have been reported from the states of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Delhi.

