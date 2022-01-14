Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

14th Jan, 2022. 10:17 pm

Indonesia reports 850 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Indonesia reports 850 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Google

JAKARTA, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Indonesia on Friday confirmed 850 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to nearly 4.27 million, according to the Indonesian Health Ministry.

Health authorities reported on Friday that the total number of infections of the Omicron variant in the archipelago has increased to 572 since Dec. 16, 2021 when the first case was officially detected.

To fight the Omicron, the government would use mitigation strategies that are different from those they had applied against the Delta, said Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who leads the government’s COVID-19 response team for Java and Bali.

“Indonesia is now much more ready in fighting the potential wave of the Omicron variant,” Pandjaitan said.

As of Friday, the death toll from COVID-19 in the country reportedly rose by eight to 144,163, while 353 more people recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours.

The rate of the country’s national vaccination continues to rise. More than 174.29 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 118.95 million have taken the second doses.

The country has just begun its booster vaccination program for all adults, prioritizing the elderly and immune-compromised.

The government has also called on citizens to avoid travelling overseas in the next few weeks to prevent further spread of the Omicron variant as authorities believed that international arrivals have become the largest contributor to the uptick in the COVID-19 cases.

 

Read More

6 hours ago
Israel adds 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, tally tops 1.7 mln

JERUSALEM - Israel on Friday reported 40,430 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the...
1 day ago
China Focus: Precise COVID-19 control measures a stabilizer for economic growth

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Facing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, China's...
1 day ago
Ben Affleck revealed that Justice Leaque was the worst experience for him

For DC fans, the coming together of some of the world's greatest...
1 day ago
Lata Mangeshkar is out of danger but will still be monitered

Lata Mangeshkar, the legendary Bollywood playback singer who was brought to a...
1 day ago
Nepal braces for 3rd wave of pandemic as COVID-19 cases surge

KATHMANDU - Kathmandu's Bir Hospital, the largest in Nepal which was converted...
1 day ago
Mongolia's daily COVID-19 count exceeds 2,000

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia recorded 2,279 new COVID-19 cases...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Snack Video
3 mins ago
Likee, Bigo and Snack Video register with PTA

Joyo Technology Pakistan Pvt Ltd and BIGO Service Pakistan Pvt Ltd, which...
4 mins ago
Emirates ‘flight attendant at the top of Burj Khalifa to promote Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI: Emirates airline’s ‘flight attendant’ accompanied by an A380 was back...
Vivo Y21e
10 mins ago
Vivo Y21e Photos and Detailed Specs Leaked; Another Y-series Phone with Snapdragon 680

Vivo has produced and re-issued multiple distinct varieties of the Vivo Y21...
iPhone 14 Pro
20 mins ago
iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max To Feature Two Floating Cutouts Instead of the Notch

The iPhone 14 was leaked before the iPhone 13 was even released...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600