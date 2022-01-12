Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Jan, 2022. 06:32 pm

Iran reports 2,089 new COVID-19 cases, 6,212,387 in total

Iran

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — Iran’s Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,089 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country’s total infections to 6,212,387.

The pandemic also claimed 32 lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tally, since its outbreak in February 2020, to 131,972, said the ministry.

A total of 6,056,633 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 1,533 remain in intensive care units, according to the ministry.

By Wednesday, 60,217,847 Iranians have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 52,896,482 of them have taken two jabs. Meanwhile, 11,404,801 people in the country have received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The report added that 43,069,904 tests have so far been carried out across the country.

Read More

1 day ago
Sussanne Khan became the victim of Omicron variant

Sussanne Khan, the former wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, tested positive...
1 day ago
COVID-19 death number in U.S. likely undercounted: expert

LONDON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The true number of deaths from the...
1 day ago
Poland records 100,000 Covid-linked deaths

WARSAW: More than 100,000 people have died in Poland from Covid since...
1 day ago
Pakistan reports 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Monday reported 1,467 new COVID-19...
1 day ago
India logs 168,063 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 35,875,790

NEW DELHI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,875,790...
1 day ago
Philippine official says Omicron cases up rapidly

MANILA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant has...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Arjun Kapoor
41 seconds ago
Arjun Kapoor slams the breakup rumors with a romantic photo

Actor Arjun Kapoor rejected all rumors about his breakup with actress-turned-television personality...
Hareem Shah
11 mins ago
Inquiry starts against Hareem Shah on money laundering charges

Hareem Shah, a TikToker, has posted a video of herself in which...
Philippines
12 mins ago
Philippines logs 32,246 new COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines reported 32,246 new COVID-19 infections...
13 mins ago
Maulana Fazal, Shehbaz Sharif assert ‘Mehngai march’ has become inevitable

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA), Shehbaz Sharif, and Pakistan Democratic...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600