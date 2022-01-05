Post Page Banner Ad

05th Jan, 2022. 06:53 pm

Japan confirms over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, record high since September 2021

Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) — Japan confirmed more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases nationwide on Wednesday, almost doubling the number the previous day and for the first time surpassing 2,000 in more than three months since Sept. 26, 2021.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 390 new confirmed cases Wednesday, up from 151 the previous day and hitting the highest level in three months. The Japanese capital reported 103 cases on Jan. 3. Its latest figure of coronavirus infections marked an increase of 314 from 76 a week earlier, and topped 300 for the first time since September last year.

The latest average of new infection cases in a seven-day period stood at 135.6 per day, rising 302 percent from the previous week, according to the metropolitan government.
Of Wednesday’s new cases in Tokyo, 153 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 70 among those in their 30s, 55 among those in their 40s and 41 among those in their 50s. Teens and younger accounted for 38 cases.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria increased by one from Tuesday to three.

The capital’s government reported no new COVID-19 related deaths.

Meanwhile, Osaka prefecture reported 244 new COVID-19 infections, surpassing 200 for the first time since Oct. 6, 2021.

Japan’s daily count of new COVID-19 cases stood at 1,268 on Tuesday, exceeding 1,000 for the first time in three months.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients in Japan went up by two from the previous day to 54 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry, with one more death recorded to bring the overall coronavirus death toll to 18,396. Enditem

