Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

11th Jan, 2022. 09:57 am

Japan extends strict border measures as coronavirus cases soar

japan

Image: File

TOKYO: Japan will extend measures barring almost all new foreign arrivals until the end of February and reopen mass-vaccination centres as it battles an Omicron-fuelled coronavirus surge, the government said Tuesday.

“We will keep the current border control policy until the end of February while taking necessary measures from a humanitarian viewpoint and considering the national interest,” Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Local media said there would be some new exemptions for members of Japanese families as well as students studying in Japan but there were no immediate details from officials.

The government will also reopen large-scale vaccination centres run by the Self-Defense Forces, and ask local governments to reopen their own mass-inoculation sites to accelerate booster shots, Kishida said.

Read more: Japan confirms over 2,000 daily COVID-19 cases, record high since September 2021

Japan has imposed strict border-control measures, such as quarantine and frequent testing, on those entering the country from abroad.

But despite those efforts, the Omicron variant has been circulating locally and Japan is seeing a sharp rise in virus cases.

“Even though the Omicron strain is said to have a low ratio of serious cases, if the number of infections surges, the number of serious cases will increase and put pressure on the medical system,” Kishida said, calling for the public to remain vigilant.

The government has already approved new virus restrictions for three regions, and US forces in Japan have barred troops from non-essential off-base trips for two weeks after clusters of cases emerged in the military and surrounding communities.

Overall, Japan’s infection rate remains comparatively low, with 8,249 cases reported nationwide on Sunday.

But the numbers are rising, and the Sunday figure was among the highest levels since September.

The country has recorded just over 18,400 deaths in the pandemic.

Read More

13 hours ago
'Deltacron' likely result of lab error: experts

PARIS, Jan 10, 2022 (AFP) - Experts said Monday that an alleged hybrid...
15 hours ago
Selena Gomez was all heart for her team for raising 1.2 million dollars

Selena Gomez praised the team of her beauty firm, Rare Beauty, for...
18 hours ago
Philippines logs record daily cases breaching 33,000

MANILA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines reported 33,169 new COVID-19 infections...
21 hours ago
Mongolia's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 2,000

ULAN BATOR, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia's COVID-19 death toll has reached...
21 hours ago
Uzbekistan reports first Omicron case, tightens pandemic restrictions

TASHKENT, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Uzbekistan is tightening pandemic restrictions as the...
22 hours ago
Malaysia reports 2,888 new COVID-19 infections, 23 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Malaysia reported 2,888 new COVID-19 infections...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

BOL NEWS BUSINESS
3 mins ago
BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: January 11, 2022

Rupee ends flat amid external payments KARACHI: The rupee ended flat against...
omicron
10 mins ago
Millions more locked down as China battles Omicron spread

BEIJING: Five million residents of a central Chinese city started home confinement...
AED to PKR
1 hour ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 11th January 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs...
today gold rates in dubai
2 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Price in UAE on, 11th January 2022

Dubai Gold: Today Gold Price in UAE updated on, (11, Jan 2022)...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600