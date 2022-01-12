Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

12th Jan, 2022. 06:47 pm

Japan reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, 1st time in 4 months

Japan

TOKYO, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) — Japan confirmed more than 10,000 daily nationwide COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time since Sept. 9, 2021.

The Tokyo metropolitan government reported 2,198 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, doubling from 962 the previous day and logging the highest level in four months.

The infection case count in the capital increased by over five times from 390 the previous Wednesday, the first time to top 2,000 since Sept. 4, 2021.

The latest average of new infection cases in a seven-day period stood at 1,148.7 per day, up 847 percent from the previous week, according to the metropolitan government. The weekly average number rose by 19 times from 60.1 on Jan. 1.

On Wednesday, 745 new cases, or around 34 percent in Tokyo were confirmed among people in their 20s, 436, or about 20 percent among those in their 30s, 302 among those in their 40s and 228 among those in their 50s. Those in their 10s or younger accounted for 308 cases.

Nearly half of the infection cases, or 1,071 people, have received the two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government’s criteria remained unchanged from four in the previous day.

The capital’s government reported no new death cases related to the COVID-19.
Western Osaka prefecture reported 1,711 new infection cases on Wednesday, the first time to exceed 1,000 since Sept. 5, 2021.

Nationwide, the number of severely ill patients rose by 10 from the previous day to 100 on Tuesday, according to the health ministry, with two new deaths confirmed linked to the virus nationwide, and the death toll rose to 18,406.

 

Read More

23 hours ago
Pakistani doctor made history by transplanting a pig's heart into a Human

For the first time in medical history, a team of doctors in...
1 day ago
Sussanne Khan became the victim of Omicron variant

Sussanne Khan, the former wife of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, tested positive...
1 day ago
COVID-19 death number in U.S. likely undercounted: expert

LONDON, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- The true number of deaths from the...
1 day ago
Poland records 100,000 Covid-linked deaths

WARSAW: More than 100,000 people have died in Poland from Covid since...
1 day ago
Pakistan reports 1,467 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

ISLAMABAD, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- Pakistan on Monday reported 1,467 new COVID-19...
1 day ago
India logs 168,063 new COVID-19 cases, total rises to 35,875,790

NEW DELHI, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- India's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,875,790...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Mouni Roy
3 mins ago
Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar set to tie the knot on January 27

The rumoured wedding of actress Mouni Roy and her beau Suraj Nambiar...
9 mins ago
Siddharth’s apologize to Saina Nehwal for the provocative tweet

Actor Siddharth is being accused of being sexist and making remarks against...
Arjun Kapoor
12 mins ago
Arjun Kapoor Opnes Up on ‘Shady Rumours’ of His Breakup With Malaika Arora

In their utopia, everything is perfect! In an Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor...
Iran
15 mins ago
Iran reports 2,089 new COVID-19 cases, 6,212,387 in total

TEHRAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Iran's Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 2,089...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600