Japan reports over 70,000 new COVID-19 cases, new all-time high

TOKYO – Japan confirmed 71,620 new COVID-19 cases across the country on Wednesday, logging a new record amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 14,086 new infection cases, exceeding the record of Tuesday. The number rose by over 6,700 to nearly twice the previous week.

The latest average of daily cases in weekly period stood at 10,633.4 per day, more than doubling that of the previous week, according to the metropolitan government.

The capital’s government reported five new deaths related to the COVID-19.

In Tokyo, the rate of hospital beds in use for severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 42.8 percent, approaching the condition for an emergency state of 50 percent.

Western Osaka prefecture reported 9,813 new infections on Wednesday, logging a new record.

Earlier this week, the government declared the COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency for 18 regions, expanding anti-virus measures to 34 prefectures of the nation’s 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka.

The anti-virus measures in Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa will also be extended to Feb. 20, where the curbs were previously set to expire on Jan. 30.

While some prefectural governments are seeking a declaration of COVID-19 state of emergency, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday the government will swiftly review such requests, but added, “Since the declaration entails strong restrictions on private rights, we need to carefully consider it.”