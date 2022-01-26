Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 04:36 pm

Japan reports over 70,000 new COVID-19 cases, new all-time high

Xinhua Xinhua

26th Jan, 2022. 04:36 pm
japan covid cases

TOKYO – Japan confirmed 71,620 new COVID-19 cases across the country on Wednesday, logging a new record amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 14,086 new infection cases, exceeding the record of Tuesday. The number rose by over 6,700 to nearly twice the previous week.

The latest average of daily cases in weekly period stood at 10,633.4 per day, more than doubling that of the previous week, according to the metropolitan government.

The capital’s government reported five new deaths related to the COVID-19.

In Tokyo, the rate of hospital beds in use for severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 42.8 percent, approaching the condition for an emergency state of 50 percent.

Western Osaka prefecture reported 9,813 new infections on Wednesday, logging a new record.

Read more: Japan to expand COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency to 30 prefectures

Earlier this week, the government declared the COVID-19 quasi-state of emergency for 18 regions, expanding anti-virus measures to 34 prefectures of the nation’s 47 prefectures, including Tokyo and Osaka.

The anti-virus measures in Hiroshima, Yamaguchi and Okinawa will also be extended to Feb. 20, where the curbs were previously set to expire on Jan. 30.

While some prefectural governments are seeking a declaration of COVID-19 state of emergency, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Tuesday the government will swiftly review such requests, but added, “Since the declaration entails strong restrictions on private rights, we need to carefully consider it.”

 

Read More

4 hours ago
Chile's COVID-19 cases top 2 mln

SANTIAGO - Chile surpassed 2 million accumulated cases of COVID-19 after detecting...
4 hours ago
France reports new daily record of over 500,000 COVID-19 cases

PARIS - France's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a new record...
4 hours ago
8th batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Laos

VIENTIANE - The eighth batch of China-donated COVID-19 vaccines has arrived here...
5 hours ago
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 10.6 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA - The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached...
5 hours ago
Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 3,080 new local infections of COVID-19 in...
5 hours ago
India's COVID-19 tally surpasses 40 million

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,085,116 on Wednesday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

samosa
27 seconds ago
Italian man’s hilarious reaction when he tries samosa for the first time

An Italian man eating his first samosa has gone viral on the...
Erin Holland
28 mins ago
PSL 2022: Fans, Erin Holland has something to say

Erin Holland, a cricket presenter, has assured her fans that she would...
sales tax
29 mins ago
Sales tax may ‘increase solar panel rates’ in Pakistan by 30%

KARACHI: The imposition of sales tax on the import of solar panels...
psl
32 mins ago
Fire breaks out at National Stadium ahead of PSL 7

A fire broke out during welding activities at the National Stadium Karachi,...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement