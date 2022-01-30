Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

30th Jan, 2022. 07:14 pm

Kuwait to offer COVID-19 vaccination to children aged 5 to 11

KUWAIT CITY, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) — Kuwait will start vaccinating children aged between 5 and 11 against COVID-19 this week, the Ministry of Health said Sunday.

Wider appointments will be open to provide the vaccine this week and the children at higher risk will be given priority, said Abdullah Al-Sanad, spokesman of the ministry.

The vaccination for this age group was decided on the studies of relevant international bodies and organizations, Al-Sanad added.

The Kuwaiti health ministry will spare no effort to protect children and ensure their health and safety, he noted.

