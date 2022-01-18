Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
18th Jan, 2022. 10:59 am

Malaysia reports 2,342 new COVID-19 infections, 16 more deaths

Image: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported another 2,342 COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 2,810,689, according to the Health Ministry.

There are another 180 imported cases, with 2,162 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Another 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,809.

The ministry reported 2,907 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,738,262.

Read more: Malaysia reports 3,010 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

There are 40,618 active cases, 184 are being held in intensive care and 87 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 242,705 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 79.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 29.4 percent have received boosters.

 

