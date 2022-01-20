Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Jan, 2022. 10:10 am

Malaysia reports 3,229 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 3,229 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Wednesday, bringing the national total to 2,817,163, according to the health ministry.

There are 239 new imported cases and 2,990 local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

Another 13 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,831.

The ministry reported 2,848 more recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,744,203.

Read more: Malaysia reports 3,245 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

There are 41,129 active cases, 162 are being held in intensive care and 76 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country saw 264,635 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday alone with 79.8 percent of the population receiving at least one dose, 78.7 percent fully vaccinated and 30.6 percent receiving booster jabs.

 

