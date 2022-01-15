Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Jan, 2022. 01:44 pm

Malaysia reports 3,346 new COVID-19 infections, 12 new deaths

Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Malaysia reported 3,346 new COVID-19 infections and 12 more deaths as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,802,263 and death toll to 31,762.

The health ministry said 267 of the new cases were imported and 3,079 were local transmissions.

The ministry reported 3,052 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,729,943.

Read more: Malaysia reports 3,198 new COVID-19 infections, 15 more deaths

In 40,558 active cases, 204 are being held in intensive care and 95 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 236,104 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 79.7 percent of the population have received at least one dose. About 78.6 percent are fully vaccinated and 27.7 percent have received boosters.

 

