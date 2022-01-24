Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua Xinhua

24th Jan, 2022. 09:57 am

Malaysia reports 3,856 new COVID-19 infections, 9 more deaths

Image: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 3,856 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,832,945, according to the health ministry.

Of the new infections, there are 492 imported cases and 3,364 local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further nine deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,892.

The ministry reported 2,814 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,755,933.

Read more: Malaysia reports 4,046 new COVID-19 infections, 16 new deaths

There are 45,120 active cases, 143 are being held in intensive care and 53 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 131,168 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 32.8 percent have received boosters.

