Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

22nd Jan, 2022. 01:17 pm

Malaysia reports 4,046 new COVID-19 infections, 16 new deaths

malaysia covid

KUALA LUMPUR – Malaysia reported 4,046 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,824,973, according to the health ministry.

There are 489 new imported cases and 3,557 local transmissions, data released on the ministry’s website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 31,869.

The ministry reported 2,804 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,750,261.

Read more: Malaysia reports 3,229 new COVID-19 infections, 13 new deaths

There are 42,843 active cases, 149 are being held in intensive care and 71 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 163,942 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and 79.8 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 78.7 percent are fully vaccinated and 31.8 percent have received boosters.

 

Read More

3 hours ago
Pakistan adds 6,540 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan added 6,540 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24...
3 hours ago
New Zealand reports 43 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand reported 43 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
3 hours ago
Ireland to scrap most COVID-19 restrictions as cases fall

DUBLIN - Ireland will drop most COVID-19 restrictions starting from Saturday, its...
3 hours ago
U.S. vaccination lags among children amid COVID-19 surge: The Guardian

LONDON - Though the United States saw a record increase in COVID-19...
4 hours ago
Brazil reports over 160,000 new COVID-19 cases for 3rd straight day

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil reported 166,539 new COVID-19 cases in the...
4 hours ago
India reports 337,704 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 38,903,731

NEW DELHI - India's COVID-19 tally rose to 38,903,731 on Saturday, as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Priyanka Chopra
6 mins ago
Here is why Priyanka Chopra requested privacy when announced parenthood

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all in grins as the couple...
iphone
10 mins ago
Government increased taxes on importing iPhones

Bringing an iPhone 13 Pro Max 1TB from abroad or asking your...
Perween Rahman google doodle
31 mins ago
Google celebrates 65th birthday of late Pakistani urban planner Perween Rahman

In recognition of her services for marginalised communities in Pakistan, Google on...
48 mins ago
Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf once again chosen as ambassadors by Gladiators

Pakistani showbiz actors Maya Ali and Bilal Ashraf have been once again...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600
Advertisement